Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Step into luxury at its finest in this recently remodeled tri-level home in the highly sought after community of Central Park West, Soho. Separate bedroom and full bath on each floor gives you privacy on every level. Completely turn-key with too many upgrades to list! This property boasts luxury vinyl laminate wood flooring and custom paint throughout. Beautiful living area and kitchen with upgraded granite counters as well as upgraded cabinets, with refrigerator and washer and dryer included! The community features high-end resort style living with an amazing pool, state-of-the-art gym, meeting rooms, and plenty of BBQ areas for your entertaining needs. Very close to John Wayne Airport, world renowned South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island shopping malls, and many fine dining restaurants just a walk away. Come and enjoy your brand new loft at 43 Soho in the heart of Orange County!