Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

43 Soho

43 Soho · No Longer Available
Location

43 Soho, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Step into luxury at its finest in this recently remodeled tri-level home in the highly sought after community of Central Park West, Soho. Separate bedroom and full bath on each floor gives you privacy on every level. Completely turn-key with too many upgrades to list! This property boasts luxury vinyl laminate wood flooring and custom paint throughout. Beautiful living area and kitchen with upgraded granite counters as well as upgraded cabinets, with refrigerator and washer and dryer included! The community features high-end resort style living with an amazing pool, state-of-the-art gym, meeting rooms, and plenty of BBQ areas for your entertaining needs. Very close to John Wayne Airport, world renowned South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island shopping malls, and many fine dining restaurants just a walk away. Come and enjoy your brand new loft at 43 Soho in the heart of Orange County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Soho have any available units?
43 Soho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Soho have?
Some of 43 Soho's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Soho currently offering any rent specials?
43 Soho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Soho pet-friendly?
No, 43 Soho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Soho offer parking?
No, 43 Soho does not offer parking.
Does 43 Soho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Soho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Soho have a pool?
Yes, 43 Soho has a pool.
Does 43 Soho have accessible units?
No, 43 Soho does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Soho have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Soho does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Soho have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Soho does not have units with air conditioning.
