All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 375 Huntington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
375 Huntington
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

375 Huntington

375 Huntington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

375 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great two bedroom upper lever condo in desirable Horizon development, walking distance to community pool and spa. Lots of natural light, high ceilings and open floor plan. Property comes with a one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Huntington have any available units?
375 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 375 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
375 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 375 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 375 Huntington offer parking?
Yes, 375 Huntington offers parking.
Does 375 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Huntington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 375 Huntington has a pool.
Does 375 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 375 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Huntington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Huntington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology