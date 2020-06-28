Great two bedroom upper lever condo in desirable Horizon development, walking distance to community pool and spa. Lots of natural light, high ceilings and open floor plan. Property comes with a one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 375 Huntington have any available units?
375 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 375 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
375 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.