318 Deerfield Avenue

Wonderful Windwood Condo - 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Upper Unit - Photos, Info and Application at www.TKGPM.com * Newly refreshed townhome in the wonderful Windwood Community. Quiet interior unit on a greenbelt. This singel story condo has been freshly painted and features new laminate flooring throughtout. In unit washer and dryer area, single car garage, plenty of closet space and a small private patio make this unit a must see. The living room and master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and a cozy wood burning fireplace for your comfort. The community offers a pool, tennis courts, spa and parks for the whole family. Located in the award winning Irvine Union School District. Come see this home today! Available immediately.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2543323)