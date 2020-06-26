All apartments in Irvine
318 Deerfield Avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

318 Deerfield Avenue

318 Deerfield Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

318 Deerfield Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful Windwood Condo - 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Upper Unit - Photos, Info and Application at www.TKGPM.com * Newly refreshed townhome in the wonderful Windwood Community. Quiet interior unit on a greenbelt. This singel story condo has been freshly painted and features new laminate flooring throughtout. In unit washer and dryer area, single car garage, plenty of closet space and a small private patio make this unit a must see. The living room and master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and a cozy wood burning fireplace for your comfort. The community offers a pool, tennis courts, spa and parks for the whole family. Located in the award winning Irvine Union School District. Come see this home today! Available immediately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2543323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Deerfield Avenue have any available units?
318 Deerfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 318 Deerfield Avenue have?
Some of 318 Deerfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Deerfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 Deerfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Deerfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 Deerfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 318 Deerfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 318 Deerfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 318 Deerfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Deerfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Deerfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 318 Deerfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 318 Deerfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 Deerfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Deerfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Deerfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

