/
/
/
CYPRESSCOLLEGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near Cypress College
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
18 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Athenian in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8359 Santa Fe
8359 Santa Fe Drive, Buena Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2200 sqft
SINGLE story 4 bedroom with 2 baths. As soon as you enter the front doors, you will feel the warmth and charm of this home which has been carefully cared for by the owner.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
6179 Orange Avenue
6179 Orange Avenue, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1746 sqft
*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6531 San Diego Drive
6531 San Diego Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1360 sqft
Ready for move in August 1. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1450 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds, Master Bedroom With Mirrored Closet Doors &
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9767 Graham Street
9767 Graham Street, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1576 sqft
This spacious, single-story home is all about quiet, convenience and comfort. It is ideally located just steps from Morris Elementary School. It is within walking distance from Oxford Academy, Cypress high school and Cypress Civic Center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
7572 Silverado Ln
7572 Silverado Lane, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 House for rent - Property Id: 318771 Beautiful spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. 2 years old new floor with laminate on 2and floor and tile on first floor. Kitchen with beautiful cabinet and granite countertop.
1 of 10
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8475 Cedarview Court
8475 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
985 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo! New Carpet & Paint! Kitchen with Granite Counters & Tile Flooring! New Stack Washer & Dryer in Unit! 2 Carport Parking Spaces!
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8487 CEDARVIEW COURT,
8487 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this 3 BR 2.5 BA Two-story Condo. The light and bright living area. Located in the Cypress School District, close to freeways and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated August 20 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
7244 El Poste Drive
7244 El Poste Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7244 El Poste Drive in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA