Coastline Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Coastline Community College
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
54 Units Available
South Coast
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
19 Units Available
Armstrong
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
11 Units Available
Armstrong
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Fountain Valley
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
4 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Armstrong
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18174 Mesa Verde Court
18174 Mesa Verde Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1144 sqft
This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South is truly a "cream puff".
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17099 Greenleaf Street
17099 Greenleaf Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2080 sqft
Spacious, single level home, located on a beautiful and private corner lot! Every once in a while, a very special home becomes available for lease. Sometimes, a home in an extra special neighborhood comes up. This house has both.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
10923 Slater Avenue
10923 Slater Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
Just Listed for "Lease"... This Home is Located in The popular Green Valley neighborhood of Fountain Valley. It Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Approximately 1,280 Sq.Ft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17698 Oak St
17698 Oak Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2217 sqft
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467 Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17731 Fremont St.
17731 Fremont Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1738 sqft
Fountain Valley 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house. Large yard - 17331 Fremont Street Fountain Valley, CA. 92708 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Corner lot. Large yard, great for entertaining. Patio. New vinyl flooring throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2851 S Fairview Street #D
2851 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
809 sqft
Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: - Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Top with 4 Chairs, Large Panty, Gas Fireplace, Blinds, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathroom Vanity with Dual
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4
1060 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1588 sqft
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Newer Condo in Santa Ana - Inquire online for this beautiful, highly upgraded, smart condo located in the newest gated community in Santa Ana.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17553 Water Garden Court
17553 Water Garden Ct, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1302 sqft
Excellent condition, end/corner unit located in Solana Walk gated community including a pool and barbeque area, completed in 2013.
1 of 15
Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18134 Sand Dunes Court
18134 Sand Dunes Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1536 sqft
MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community. With its beautiful wood floors you will proudly welcome your guest into a spacious and inviting living room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2623 W Meadowwood
2623 West Meadowwood, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1134 sqft
Ready to Move In Spacious Three bedrooms & two full baths, Two Story End Unit Townhome on a very Desirable Neighborhood. Property is located in a very Private and Quite Area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesa Verde
3151 Barbados Place
3151 Barbados Place, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1550 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath In Costa Mesa! Call Today - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms over 1500 sqft with Tile floors, Newer heat and air conditioning, newer water heater, newer paint in and out, ceiling fans in all rooms, plus a whole house fan for
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Thorton Park
2009 W Adams St
2009 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
1628 sqft
Great location! Very bright, move-in condition. - Property Id: 254213 My house is in move in ready condition and available for move in now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254213 Property Id 254213 (RLNE5677768)
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
606 S Euclid Street
606 Euclid Street, Santa Ana, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2953 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home in Santa Ana. From it's manicured curb appeal to the excitement of walking into this beautiful home. You will immediately notice the tile flooring, baseboards, high ceilings.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Santa Anita Park
211 Shaw Place
211 Shaw Place, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1775 sqft
Rarely corner lot home available for lease in this beautiful Westwind gated community. Located in the quiet cul-de-sac, with a large drive way. A light and bright home with vaulted ceilings and many mature fruit trees around the yard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave
5125 West Lehnhardt Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1640 sqft
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Single Story Home - You will flip out for this completely remodeled home! Absolutely gorgeous inside and out. All new kitchen, flooring, fixtures and paint, and landscaping.
