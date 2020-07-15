/
/
/
SCUHS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
4 Units Available
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
6 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Buena Park
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1005 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
1210 W Lambert Rd Unit 60
1210 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
536 W. Greenwood Ave.
536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1660 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
15811 Citrustree Road
15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1300 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants. 3 bdrm / 1.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
12602 Burgess Avenue
12602 Burgess Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1863 sqft
Available August 1st: Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
15214 Fernview St
15214 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
This property will not last.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
409 W Mountain View Avenue
409 West Mountain View Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1042 sqft
Move-in condition 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home in nice area of La Habra. Laminated wood floor through out. Sit-in bay window in spacious living room with cozy fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
East La Mirada
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
15224 Ocaso Avenue
15224 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
474 sqft
One of the most primly located unit in the community!! It is truly a gem that will bring you an amazing feeling and excellent life style once you step into the house. This studio is very much a turn key condition.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
16040 Leffingwell Road #8
16040 Leffingwell Road, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely upgraded 1 bedroom upper level corner unit. Summer Woods is a quiet gated community located in East Whittier. This home offers a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings a large bedroom with a spacious closet and plenty of storage space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
16521 Stonehaven Court
16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1051 sqft
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378 SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Habra, CAWhittier, CALa Mirada, CABuena Park, CASanta Fe Springs, CANorwalk, CACerritos, CAPico Rivera, CAHacienda Heights, CARowland Heights, CABrea, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAArtesia, CAMontebello, CADowney, CAPlacentia, CA