280 Crescent Moon

Live in Luxury: Brand New, Fully Upgraded and Spacious Detached Home - This detached house built in 2017 has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a den that is perfect for an office or extra room. The open concept kitchen and living room makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. Backed up against the Orchard Hill's this home offers privacy, open views, and an abundance of natural light. It is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community and in close proximity to award-winning and top-rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metrolink and more. With 1,713 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite, and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2 car tandem garage. Be the first resident to live in this beautiful Irvine home today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3251165)