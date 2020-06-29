All apartments in Irvine
280 Crescent Moon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

280 Crescent Moon

280 Crescent Moon · (949) 677-8528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

280 Crescent Moon, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 280 Crescent Moon · Avail. now

$3,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in Luxury: Brand New, Fully Upgraded and Spacious Detached Home - This detached house built in 2017 has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a den that is perfect for an office or extra room. The open concept kitchen and living room makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. Backed up against the Orchard Hill's this home offers privacy, open views, and an abundance of natural light. It is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community and in close proximity to award-winning and top-rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metrolink and more. With 1,713 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite, and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2 car tandem garage. Be the first resident to live in this beautiful Irvine home today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3251165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Crescent Moon have any available units?
280 Crescent Moon has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Crescent Moon have?
Some of 280 Crescent Moon's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Crescent Moon currently offering any rent specials?
280 Crescent Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Crescent Moon pet-friendly?
No, 280 Crescent Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 280 Crescent Moon offer parking?
Yes, 280 Crescent Moon offers parking.
Does 280 Crescent Moon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Crescent Moon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Crescent Moon have a pool?
Yes, 280 Crescent Moon has a pool.
Does 280 Crescent Moon have accessible units?
No, 280 Crescent Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Crescent Moon have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Crescent Moon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Crescent Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Crescent Moon does not have units with air conditioning.
