Hacienda La Puente Adult Education
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near Hacienda La Puente Adult Education
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1434 S. Conlon Avenue
1434 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1377 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in quiet neighborhood of West Covina - This home is a stunning and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with modern upgrades! Situated on a quiet residential street of West Covina, this home is just what you have been
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
La Puente
219 N. Stimson Ave.
219 North Stimson Avenue, La Puente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
936 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home - New paint and new wood plank laminate flooring, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new vanity and sink in bathroom, new toilet. Huge back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West Puente Valley
1015 Millbury Avenue
1015 Millbury Avenue, West Puente Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Please text or call Listing agent Anh Lam 909 327 1679 for an appointment to view the house.
