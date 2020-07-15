Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
39 Apartments For Rent Near SAC
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
35 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
21 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,269
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
18 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
2 Units Available
Willard
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo Park
Grand VIlla Apartments Homes
1349 E Grace St, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand VIlla Apartments Homes in Santa Ana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
50 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
12842 Palm Street
12842 Palm Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1342 sqft
PREMIERE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CORNER UNIT IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOTUS WALK COMMUNITY! GORGEOUS MODERN, OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT AND WINDOWS! THE HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL STAINED CONCRETE FLOORING THE MOMENT YOU STEP IN
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo Park
1113 Aspen St
1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1868 sqft
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2314 West Sycamore Avenue
2314 West Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1279 sqft
This remodeled single family Orange home is available on August 15, 2020. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded dual paned windows and extensive laminate flooring.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Anaheim
947 E. Drapery Ln
947 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1590 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer 3bdr/3 bath Condo Near freeways and Disneyland - GATED condo in the intimate Tapestry Walk! THE MOST CONVENIENT location welcomes you to living at an elevated level.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,202
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: • All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Trask Fairview
1739 River Lane
1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20
2005 West Culver Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1399 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Multi-Level End Unit Condo In Orange - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit condo is spread out over approx 1400 square feet of living space on three levels.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1685 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Ana
912 E Santa Ana Boulevard
912 E Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1751 sqft
LIVE/WORK! Would you like to live above your business? Super chic, urban, live/work condo for lease in the award winning Santiago Street lofts.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Artesia Pilar
610 W Tribella Court
610 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2032 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4
1060 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1588 sqft
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Newer Condo in Santa Ana - Inquire online for this beautiful, highly upgraded, smart condo located in the newest gated community in Santa Ana.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1249 W Palmyra Avenue
1249 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
This is a 2 story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath completely remodeled home with no shared walls. With an open floor plan downstairs, you have tile wood throughout the downstairs with a large kitchen and large living room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1303 W Palmyra Avenue
1303 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
This is an upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment recently updated. Upstairs you have a small porch next to the front door, inside you have restored hardwood floors followed by tile in the kitchen and bathroom.