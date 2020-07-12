/
/
/
westpark
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:36 PM
437 Apartments for rent in Westpark, Irvine, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Festivo
6 Festivo, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1940 sqft
Beautifully Cortina home. situated on an extra large lot. Formal living room, separate family room, formal dining room .High ceiling. Fresh neutral color paint. Kitchen has with plenty of storage w/island. Indoor laundry.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 Costero Aisle
20 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
915 sqft
Welcome home to this very spacious, two bedrooms, two baths desirable upstairs end unit, no one above or below. Private Patio entrance this unit offers single level living, on 2nd floor. Unit is light and bright with open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
84 Costero Aisle
84 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
971 sqft
Desirable Westpark condo that has been newly renovated throughout! Upper level end carriage unit with only one common wall and no one below. Bright and beautiful with tons of natural light and views overlooking the greenbelt and park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Salviati Aisle
7 Salviati Aisle, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 08/25/20 4B3B Great Irvine Westpark Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 69726 Quiet interior unit in a very convenient and safe Irvine gated community. High ceilings and gets a lot of sunlight during the day.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Petria
18 Petria, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2792 sqft
AMAZING HOUSE in Westpark, CUL-DE-SAC location. WITH HIGH CATHEDRAL CEILING, RARELY ON MARKET FOR LEASE, 5Bedrooms, Downstair Bedroom Suite with bathroom and additional private retreat/office. There is also a separate powder room for the guests.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 Finisterra
87 Finisterra, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2153 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom. One bedroom (without closet) and full bathroom downstairs. Newer Quarts kitchen counters, beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage opens to eat in area and the separate family room.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5 Presidio
5 Presidio, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2325 sqft
Presidio is an amazing two story property located in the highly sought after community of Westpark in Irvine. This inviting home offers 2,325 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 Palagonia Aisle
12 Palagonia Aisle, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1498 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Freshly painted, new floors, upgraded kitchen counters, new stainless steel kitchen sink, range stove, dishwasher and all new bathrooms. Beautiful Detached Condo located in the gated community of Corte Bella in Westpark.
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1327 Abelia
1327 Abelia, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1261 sqft
This upper level, 2-bed, 2-bath condominium is centered in Columbus Grove, one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods. Carefully designed and meticulously maintained, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Tropea Aisle
100 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Westpark Rarely Available upstair Carriage unit, with private Balcony, and central location with nearby convenient parking. Detached one car Garage, recently upgraded. 2 Bedrooms, both with walk-in Closet. High Ceiling and open floor plan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
703 Silk Tree
703 Silk Tree, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
This spacious end-unit has 2 master suites and 2.5 bathrooms located in Columbus Grove. The great room has the living room and dining area. Next to the dining area is a sliding door which leads to the large balcony with views.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Alicante Aisle
15 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1240 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Alicante Aisle in Irvine. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
31 Comiso
31 Comiso, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2068 sqft
Gorgeous Single-Family Westpark Home in QUIET location across street from Park & Pool! Dramatic Double Door Entry! Long Driveway! 2-story High Ceilings! Best Schools including University High School, Westpark Elementary an AAPAS school & UCI !
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3862 Hamilton Street
3862 Hamilton Street, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2288 sqft
** Irvine - Westpark ** Beautiful Remodeled Detached Home ** 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Home ** 2 Car Attached Garage ** Super Convenient Location ** Westpark HOA Amenities , Pool, Spar, Tennis Courts, Club House.. etc.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 Honey Locust
40 Honey Locust, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2559 sqft
Looking for a place to call home this Summer? Look no further! This Beautiful end unit condo located in highly desired community of Columbus Grove in Irvine.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
53 La Ronda
53 La Ronda, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Detached - 2 Bedroom/2 bath; Single Family Home for Lease - Light and Bright single-family, detached home for lease in the highly desirable Westpark Community in West Irvine.
1 of 1
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
55 Candytuft
55 Candytuft St, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2921 sqft
This spacious four-bedroom and three and a half bathroom home is centrally located.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Laconia
22 Laconia, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1807 sqft
A Fantastic Find in Westpark. Detached, 3 Bedroom at spacious private lot. Sunny Living Room with cathedral ceilings. Formal Dining Room overlooks rear yard. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
38 Del Ventura
38 Del Ventura, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1706 sqft
Centrally located in desirable Westpark area. Walking distance to Plaza Vista year round K-8 School. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and large scale windows offer tremendous of natural light.
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
67 Alberti Aisle
67 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit is located in Westpark Tiempo, which is a Spanish inspired condo community in the heart of Westpark, Irvine.
