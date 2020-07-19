All apartments in Irvine
27 Partisan Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Partisan Place

27 Partisan Place · No Longer Available
Location

27 Partisan Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This stunningly beautiful Mediterranean styled home resides in a cozy quiet bend in West Irvine. A long driveway leads you up to the door and to a private, quaint porch. Inside, lots of windows bring light and warmth into every room. Upstairs are 3 spacious hardwood flooring bedrooms, and large master suite with a custom walk-in clset. Lare the formal living room and the family room, with mahogany hardwood flooring richly complementing the freshly painted walls. The family room includes a light brick fireplace and a mantle top. The living rooms are separated by large plantation shutters which can be opened to allow for a unified open space. The gourmet kitchen, featuring large island, an upgraded stainless steel stove-top oven, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry overlook a large glass sliding door, through which you are invited to the patio and the gorgeous, oversize entertainer's backyard. Fruit trees, flowers, and small plants in plantations wrap around the central open grass field, creating an oasis of serenity and relaxation. Several parks in the tract, walking distance to Tustin Sport Park, Market Place, near freeways. Award Winning Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Partisan Place have any available units?
27 Partisan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Partisan Place have?
Some of 27 Partisan Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Partisan Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Partisan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Partisan Place pet-friendly?
No, 27 Partisan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Partisan Place offer parking?
No, 27 Partisan Place does not offer parking.
Does 27 Partisan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Partisan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Partisan Place have a pool?
No, 27 Partisan Place does not have a pool.
Does 27 Partisan Place have accessible units?
No, 27 Partisan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Partisan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Partisan Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Partisan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Partisan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
