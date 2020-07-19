27 Partisan Place

Amenities

This stunningly beautiful Mediterranean styled home resides in a cozy quiet bend in West Irvine. A long driveway leads you up to the door and to a private, quaint porch. Inside, lots of windows bring light and warmth into every room. Upstairs are 3 spacious hardwood flooring bedrooms, and large master suite with a custom walk-in clset. Lare the formal living room and the family room, with mahogany hardwood flooring richly complementing the freshly painted walls. The family room includes a light brick fireplace and a mantle top. The living rooms are separated by large plantation shutters which can be opened to allow for a unified open space. The gourmet kitchen, featuring large island, an upgraded stainless steel stove-top oven, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry overlook a large glass sliding door, through which you are invited to the patio and the gorgeous, oversize entertainer's backyard. Fruit trees, flowers, and small plants in plantations wrap around the central open grass field, creating an oasis of serenity and relaxation. Several parks in the tract, walking distance to Tustin Sport Park, Market Place, near freeways. Award Winning Schools.