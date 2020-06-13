27 Elksford Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604 El Camino Real
Upgrade cozy 2 bedroom condo for lease.quiet community and very convenience great location.close to 99 ranch market and close to irvine high school and close to 5 freeway.....Big price reduce. it is hard to find in irvine
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue have any available units?
27 Elksford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 27 Elksford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 Elksford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.