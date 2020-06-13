All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 27 Elksford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
27 Elksford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Elksford Avenue

27 Elksford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27 Elksford Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Upgrade cozy 2 bedroom condo for lease.quiet community and very convenience great location.close to 99 ranch market and close to irvine high school and close to 5 freeway.....Big price reduce. it is hard to find in irvine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Elksford Avenue have any available units?
27 Elksford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 27 Elksford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 Elksford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Elksford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue offer parking?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Elksford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Elksford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology