23 Sovente

Westpark Trieste Home in a quiet cul-de-sac premium location next to the association park, pools and playground. Ready to move in! Extra large lots with built-in BBQ, Gazebo and professionally landscaped front and back. Beautiful home with main floor bedrooms and full bath, upstairs master suit with den. Upgraded travertine and wood flooring, high ceiling in living and dining areas. Upgraded Kitchen cabinetry, granite counters/island and Stainless Steel appliances.This exceptionally large backyard does not back to Harvard or any streets. Walk to award winning Plaza Vista school(K-8), swimming pool, tennis court, sport fields, Culver Plaza shops, restaurants and more. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included!