Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:12 PM

23 Sovente

23 Sovente · (626) 602-4161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Sovente, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2910 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Westpark Trieste Home in a quiet cul-de-sac premium location next to the association park, pools and playground. Ready to move in! Extra large lots with built-in BBQ, Gazebo and professionally landscaped front and back. Beautiful home with main floor bedrooms and full bath, upstairs master suit with den. Upgraded travertine and wood flooring, high ceiling in living and dining areas. Upgraded Kitchen cabinetry, granite counters/island and Stainless Steel appliances.This exceptionally large backyard does not back to Harvard or any streets. Walk to award winning Plaza Vista school(K-8), swimming pool, tennis court, sport fields, Culver Plaza shops, restaurants and more. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Sovente have any available units?
23 Sovente has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Sovente have?
Some of 23 Sovente's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Sovente currently offering any rent specials?
23 Sovente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Sovente pet-friendly?
No, 23 Sovente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Sovente offer parking?
No, 23 Sovente does not offer parking.
Does 23 Sovente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Sovente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Sovente have a pool?
Yes, 23 Sovente has a pool.
Does 23 Sovente have accessible units?
No, 23 Sovente does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Sovente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Sovente has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Sovente have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Sovente does not have units with air conditioning.
