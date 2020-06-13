All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2 Alba W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 Alba W
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:04 AM

2 Alba W

2 Alba West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2 Alba West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great end of cul-de-sac location (Very private)...Fabulous Association with tennis, pools, clubhouse, greenbelts, 3 Bedroom is a den (no closet)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Alba W have any available units?
2 Alba W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Alba W have?
Some of 2 Alba W's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Alba W currently offering any rent specials?
2 Alba W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Alba W pet-friendly?
No, 2 Alba W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Alba W offer parking?
No, 2 Alba W does not offer parking.
Does 2 Alba W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Alba W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Alba W have a pool?
Yes, 2 Alba W has a pool.
Does 2 Alba W have accessible units?
No, 2 Alba W does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Alba W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Alba W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Alba W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Alba W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology