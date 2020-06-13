Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 Alba W
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:04 AM
2 Alba W
2 Alba West
·
No Longer Available
Location
2 Alba West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great end of cul-de-sac location (Very private)...Fabulous Association with tennis, pools, clubhouse, greenbelts, 3 Bedroom is a den (no closet)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Alba W have any available units?
2 Alba W doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 2 Alba W have?
Some of 2 Alba W's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse.
Amenities section
.
Is 2 Alba W currently offering any rent specials?
2 Alba W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Alba W pet-friendly?
No, 2 Alba W is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 2 Alba W offer parking?
No, 2 Alba W does not offer parking.
Does 2 Alba W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Alba W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Alba W have a pool?
Yes, 2 Alba W has a pool.
Does 2 Alba W have accessible units?
No, 2 Alba W does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Alba W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Alba W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Alba W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Alba W does not have units with air conditioning.
