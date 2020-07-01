All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 197 Springview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
197 Springview
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

197 Springview

197 Springview · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

197 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely Condo - Irvine - This is a Condo located at 197 Springview, Irvine, CA. 197 Springview has 1 bed, 1 bath, and approximately 633 square feet. The property was built in 1977.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2937977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Springview have any available units?
197 Springview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 197 Springview currently offering any rent specials?
197 Springview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Springview pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Springview is pet friendly.
Does 197 Springview offer parking?
No, 197 Springview does not offer parking.
Does 197 Springview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Springview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Springview have a pool?
Yes, 197 Springview has a pool.
Does 197 Springview have accessible units?
No, 197 Springview does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Springview have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Springview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Springview have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Springview does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology