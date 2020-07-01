Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

Lovely Condo - Irvine - This is a Condo located at 197 Springview, Irvine, CA. 197 Springview has 1 bed, 1 bath, and approximately 633 square feet. The property was built in 1977.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2937977)