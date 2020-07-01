Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
197 Springview
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
197 Springview
197 Springview
·
No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location
197 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely Condo - Irvine - This is a Condo located at 197 Springview, Irvine, CA. 197 Springview has 1 bed, 1 bath, and approximately 633 square feet. The property was built in 1977.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2937977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 197 Springview have any available units?
197 Springview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 197 Springview currently offering any rent specials?
197 Springview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Springview pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Springview is pet friendly.
Does 197 Springview offer parking?
No, 197 Springview does not offer parking.
Does 197 Springview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Springview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Springview have a pool?
Yes, 197 Springview has a pool.
Does 197 Springview have accessible units?
No, 197 Springview does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Springview have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Springview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Springview have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Springview does not have units with air conditioning.
