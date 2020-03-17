18 Windwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Absolutely beautiful Single-Story home located in Woodbridge, Irvine. Close to north lake. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. The house has been completed renovated in 2014. Newer kitchen cabinet and quartz counter tops. Newer windows and blinds. Air conditioner and heater has been replaced 2 years ago. Open floor plan with lot of natural light. High ceiling in living room and Master bedroom. Hardwood floor throughout. A gas fireplace. Private front yard. Panoramic park and greenbelt view from rear patio and inside the home. 5 minutes walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Association features include 22 private pools, 2 lagoon pool areas, tennis courts, beach clubs and more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.