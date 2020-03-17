All apartments in Irvine
18 Windwood

18 Windwood · No Longer Available
Location

18 Windwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful Single-Story home located in Woodbridge, Irvine. Close to north lake. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. The house has been completed renovated in 2014. Newer kitchen cabinet and quartz counter tops. Newer windows and blinds. Air conditioner and heater has been replaced 2 years ago. Open floor plan with lot of natural light. High ceiling in living room and Master bedroom. Hardwood floor throughout. A gas fireplace. Private front yard. Panoramic park and greenbelt view from rear patio and inside the home. 5 minutes walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Association features include 22 private pools, 2 lagoon pool areas, tennis courts, beach clubs and more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Windwood have any available units?
18 Windwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Windwood have?
Some of 18 Windwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Windwood currently offering any rent specials?
18 Windwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Windwood pet-friendly?
No, 18 Windwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Windwood offer parking?
Yes, 18 Windwood does offer parking.
Does 18 Windwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Windwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Windwood have a pool?
Yes, 18 Windwood has a pool.
Does 18 Windwood have accessible units?
No, 18 Windwood does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Windwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Windwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Windwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Windwood has units with air conditioning.
