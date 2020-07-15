All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16090 Valley Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16090 Valley Oak
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

16090 Valley Oak

16090 Valley Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16090 Valley Oak, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Living room With Pergo Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Shutters, Patio With Stone Tiles, Kitchen With Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Quartz Counter Tops, Pergo Flooring, Separate Dining, Upstairs New Carpet, Newly Painted, Master Bedroom With Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Community Pool, Spa, Basket Ball Courts, Near Oak Creek Community Park, School, Shops, And Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16090 Valley Oak have any available units?
16090 Valley Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16090 Valley Oak have?
Some of 16090 Valley Oak's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16090 Valley Oak currently offering any rent specials?
16090 Valley Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16090 Valley Oak pet-friendly?
No, 16090 Valley Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16090 Valley Oak offer parking?
Yes, 16090 Valley Oak offers parking.
Does 16090 Valley Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16090 Valley Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16090 Valley Oak have a pool?
Yes, 16090 Valley Oak has a pool.
Does 16090 Valley Oak have accessible units?
No, 16090 Valley Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 16090 Valley Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16090 Valley Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 16090 Valley Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 16090 Valley Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology