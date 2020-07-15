16090 Valley Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Living room With Pergo Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Shutters, Patio With Stone Tiles, Kitchen With Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Quartz Counter Tops, Pergo Flooring, Separate Dining, Upstairs New Carpet, Newly Painted, Master Bedroom With Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Community Pool, Spa, Basket Ball Courts, Near Oak Creek Community Park, School, Shops, And Freeways