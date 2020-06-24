All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

101 Island Coral

101 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Location

101 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Furnished* Briight and cozy end-unit detached condo. Open floor plan. Upgraded with ceramic tile flooring downstairs, laminated wood-like flooring upstairs. Gourmet kitchen including stainless steel appliance pkg including Whirlpool refrigerator, 5-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, dishwasher. Samsung washer/dryer included. Handsome white cabinetry in satin thermafoil finish. Powder room in downstairs. Master bedroom with coffered ceiling, recessed dimmer. Master bath with culture marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler faucets. Good size back/side yard. Tankless water heater. 2-car attached garage upgraded with epoxy coating floor. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary School. 3-min drive to Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Close to Cypress Village Shopping Center (Kohl's, Albertson, gas station.....) and Woodbury Town Center. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Island Coral have any available units?
101 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Island Coral have?
Some of 101 Island Coral's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
101 Island Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Island Coral pet-friendly?
No, 101 Island Coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Island Coral offer parking?
Yes, 101 Island Coral offers parking.
Does 101 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Island Coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Island Coral have a pool?
Yes, 101 Island Coral has a pool.
Does 101 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 101 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Island Coral has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.
