101 Island Coral

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Furnished* Briight and cozy end-unit detached condo. Open floor plan. Upgraded with ceramic tile flooring downstairs, laminated wood-like flooring upstairs. Gourmet kitchen including stainless steel appliance pkg including Whirlpool refrigerator, 5-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, dishwasher. Samsung washer/dryer included. Handsome white cabinetry in satin thermafoil finish. Powder room in downstairs. Master bedroom with coffered ceiling, recessed dimmer. Master bath with culture marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler faucets. Good size back/side yard. Tankless water heater. 2-car attached garage upgraded with epoxy coating floor. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary School. 3-min drive to Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Close to Cypress Village Shopping Center (Kohl's, Albertson, gas station.....) and Woodbury Town Center. Ready to move in.