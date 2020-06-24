All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9421 Anita Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9421 Anita Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

9421 Anita Road

9421 Anita Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9421 Anita Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a duplex in a great location in Burlingame, CA. The City of Trees. The unit has 2 bedroom/den, 1 bath,with separate shower and tub, living and dining room, full kitchen, laundry room, garage parking, and beautiful outdoor area.

The master bedroom is sunny,with ample storage. The second bedroom has a trundle bed with desk for work.

The central area is open; with large closet space, and hardwood floors throughout, top of the line flat screen TV and wi-fi.

Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, pots and pans. Unit has a separate laundry room.

Great central location in the heart of Burlingame. This unit is 10 minutes from the San Francisco airport, 20 minutes from San Francisco, 30 minutes from Palo Alto, 20 minutes from Half Moon Bay, and 45 minutes from San Jose.

Duplex is walking distance from Cal-train,and connection to BART. It is minutes from freeway access to both 101 and 280, 5 min walk to downtown areas where there is great shopping and dining. Perfect for corporate housing or for a visiting family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Anita Road have any available units?
9421 Anita Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9421 Anita Road have?
Some of 9421 Anita Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 Anita Road currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Anita Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Anita Road pet-friendly?
No, 9421 Anita Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9421 Anita Road offer parking?
Yes, 9421 Anita Road offers parking.
Does 9421 Anita Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 Anita Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Anita Road have a pool?
No, 9421 Anita Road does not have a pool.
Does 9421 Anita Road have accessible units?
No, 9421 Anita Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Anita Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 Anita Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9421 Anita Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9421 Anita Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles