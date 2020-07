Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry basketball court cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal playground

Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach. Our community is just a short walk from 10 miles of uninterrupted beach, the most consistent waves on the West Coast, both fine and casual dining establishments and diverse entertainment. We offer impressive one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes with large patios perfect for dining al fresco on a warm summer night or just relaxing with a good book. Surfside Villas offers complimentary after school care and a summer school program for young residents. Recharge in our fitness center, catch a movie in the clubhouse or join a pickup game on the basketball courtwe have it all and you can too.