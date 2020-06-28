All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6452 Freeborn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6452 Freeborn Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

6452 Freeborn Drive

6452 Freeborn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6452 Freeborn Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Super Sharp--Shows great-light and bright. High ceilings, new designer paint. New vertical blinds, laminate flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful landscaping with gardener included. great neighborhood and top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have any available units?
6452 Freeborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 6452 Freeborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6452 Freeborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 Freeborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6452 Freeborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6452 Freeborn Drive offers parking.
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6452 Freeborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have a pool?
No, 6452 Freeborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6452 Freeborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6452 Freeborn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6452 Freeborn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles