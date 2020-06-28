Super Sharp--Shows great-light and bright. High ceilings, new designer paint. New vertical blinds, laminate flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful landscaping with gardener included. great neighborhood and top rated schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6452 Freeborn Drive have any available units?
6452 Freeborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 6452 Freeborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6452 Freeborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.