Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like
6252 Balmoral Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6252 Balmoral Dr.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
6252 Balmoral Dr.
6252 Balmoral Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6252 Balmoral Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3991577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. have any available units?
6252 Balmoral Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 6252 Balmoral Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Balmoral Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Balmoral Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. offer parking?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. have a pool?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6252 Balmoral Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6252 Balmoral Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles