Lovely triplex upstairs unit 1 bed,1 bath, livinroom/dining room, nice size kitchen, 1 parking space detached garage, view to the mountains from front window, close to freeways, shopping etc, ideal location, no air conditioning, no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 660 W Doran Street have any available units?
660 W Doran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 660 W Doran Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 W Doran Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.