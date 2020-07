Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center clubhouse community garden conference room green community guest parking internet access key fob access package receiving trash valet

Resort style living at its finest is yours at Avalon Glendale. Relax in our heated pool and spa. Enjoy our BBQ area and beautiful courtyard with fountain. All this and it is just blocks to dining and shopping, close to The Glendale Galleria and Americana and easy access to 134, I-5, 101 and 210.