All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Modera Glendale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
Modera Glendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Modera Glendale

600 N Central Ave · (818) 217-8724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
City Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$2,089

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,151

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,267

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 438 · Avail. now

$2,311

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 250 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 350 · Avail. Jul 21

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Glendale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
internet access
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
game room
hot tub
internet cafe
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Modera Glendale is in the middle of it all, with easy access to all things Glendale, Pasadena and yes, even LA. But you also have everything you need right here a luxury apartment, easy access to great shopping and food, and a reasonable commute (particularly notable in California). The apartments are open, well-wired and bright. The sixth story is home to our penthouse flats giving you even more space up to 1,500 square feet and your own private second-story mezzanine. The finishes are everything you would expect in a brand-new home, and upgraded in all the right places. As far as amenities go, Modera Glendale has two fifth story decks that offer our residents unobstructed mountain and city views. Inside, you will find everything you need to live the high life: decked-out fitness and yoga studios, social kitchen, free Wi-Fi hubs. The whole nine. Modera Glendale, is how apartment living should be: plush, supremely comfortable and social, with make-your-life-easier services. Welcome to the Modera Life. Welcome to Modera Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (tandem spot).
Storage Details: Storage units: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Glendale have any available units?
Modera Glendale has 26 units available starting at $2,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Glendale have?
Some of Modera Glendale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Glendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Glendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Glendale is pet friendly.
Does Modera Glendale offer parking?
Yes, Modera Glendale offers parking.
Does Modera Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Glendale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Glendale have a pool?
Yes, Modera Glendale has a pool.
Does Modera Glendale have accessible units?
No, Modera Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Glendale has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Modera Glendale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity