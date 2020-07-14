Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym internet access yoga dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area game room hot tub internet cafe package receiving pool table shuffle board

Modera Glendale is in the middle of it all, with easy access to all things Glendale, Pasadena and yes, even LA. But you also have everything you need right here a luxury apartment, easy access to great shopping and food, and a reasonable commute (particularly notable in California). The apartments are open, well-wired and bright. The sixth story is home to our penthouse flats giving you even more space up to 1,500 square feet and your own private second-story mezzanine. The finishes are everything you would expect in a brand-new home, and upgraded in all the right places. As far as amenities go, Modera Glendale has two fifth story decks that offer our residents unobstructed mountain and city views. Inside, you will find everything you need to live the high life: decked-out fitness and yoga studios, social kitchen, free Wi-Fi hubs. The whole nine. Modera Glendale, is how apartment living should be: plush, supremely comfortable and social, with make-your-life-easier services. Welcome to the Modera Life. Welcome to Modera Glendale.