Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
3290 Beaudry Terrace
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

3290 Beaudry Terrace

3290 Beaudry Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3290 Beaudry Terrace, Glendale, CA 91208
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 180 degree View rental home. Vaulted ceiling in living room, family room and master bedroom. Spacious separate formal dining room and breakfast area off of kitchen. Spectacular foyer...master suite overlooking the view with his and her closets, double sink , sunken tub and separate shower in the master bathroom. Wood floors in living room, family room, dining room and foyer...the rest of the house is woodlike floors. Large utility room. Covered tiles in patio and gazebo in the backyard. Attached large 2 car garage...call agent before showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 Beaudry Terrace have any available units?
3290 Beaudry Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3290 Beaudry Terrace have?
Some of 3290 Beaudry Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3290 Beaudry Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3290 Beaudry Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 Beaudry Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3290 Beaudry Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3290 Beaudry Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3290 Beaudry Terrace offers parking.
Does 3290 Beaudry Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 Beaudry Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 Beaudry Terrace have a pool?
No, 3290 Beaudry Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3290 Beaudry Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3290 Beaudry Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 Beaudry Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3290 Beaudry Terrace has units with dishwashers.
