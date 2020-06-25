3290 Beaudry Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 180 degree View rental home. Vaulted ceiling in living room, family room and master bedroom. Spacious separate formal dining room and breakfast area off of kitchen. Spectacular foyer...master suite overlooking the view with his and her closets, double sink , sunken tub and separate shower in the master bathroom. Wood floors in living room, family room, dining room and foyer...the rest of the house is woodlike floors. Large utility room. Covered tiles in patio and gazebo in the backyard. Attached large 2 car garage...call agent before showing!