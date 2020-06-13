/
maywood
Last updated June 13 2020
104 Apartments for rent in Maywood, CA📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maywood
1 Unit Available
4417 E 53 st
4417 East 53rd Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
619 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated with 2 car garage - Property Id: 296760 Fully renovated with 2 car garage plus 2 parking spaces in front of garage. Great outdoor area to bar b q and relax. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Maywood
1 Unit Available
3574 E 56TH
3574 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 2nd level 1bed/1bath home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Maywood
1 Unit Available
3568 E 56th Street
3568 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
550 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bed/1bath detached home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
Results within 1 mile of Maywood
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bell
1 Unit Available
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1210 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
55 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
87 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Historic Cultural
15 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,903
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Los Angeles
49 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1182 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Downtown Los Angeles
77 Units Available
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
21 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Cultural
46 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
6 Units Available
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,290
1124 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
749 sqft
Located in a historically preserved building with 1920s architecture. Loft-style homes with open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and high ceilings with exposed beams. Right on the bus line.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Historic Cultural
20 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,835
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Historic Cultural
6 Units Available
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,704
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
197 Units Available
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,707
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,656
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1238 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
17 Units Available
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,635
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1160 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
The average rent price for Maywood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,690.
Some of the colleges located in the Maywood area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maywood from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
