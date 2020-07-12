All apartments in Glendale
Eleve

200 E Broadway · (818) 482-2203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,728

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Unit 249 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eleve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
patio / balcony
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Eleve Lofts & Skydeck, a LEED Silver certified building, located in downtown Glendale, CA, offers an urban lifestyle, combining luxury and convenience. Just steps away from fine dining and shopping at the Americana, while being close to downtown LA with access to the I-5 and 134 freeways. Our unique homes feature modern kitchens with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood grain flooring and washer/dryer. The 26,000 sq ft Skydeck features 360 views of Los Angeles, with BBQs and cabanas to entertain, a pet park to walk your dog, along with two spas to enjoy after a long day. Eleve apartments brings green living to Glendale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eleve have any available units?
Eleve has 6 units available starting at $1,728 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Eleve have?
Some of Eleve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eleve currently offering any rent specials?
Eleve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eleve pet-friendly?
Yes, Eleve is pet friendly.
Does Eleve offer parking?
Yes, Eleve offers parking.
Does Eleve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eleve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eleve have a pool?
No, Eleve does not have a pool.
Does Eleve have accessible units?
No, Eleve does not have accessible units.
Does Eleve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eleve has units with dishwashers.

