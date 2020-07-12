Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Eleve Lofts & Skydeck, a LEED Silver certified building, located in downtown Glendale, CA, offers an urban lifestyle, combining luxury and convenience. Just steps away from fine dining and shopping at the Americana, while being close to downtown LA with access to the I-5 and 134 freeways. Our unique homes feature modern kitchens with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood grain flooring and washer/dryer. The 26,000 sq ft Skydeck features 360 views of Los Angeles, with BBQs and cabanas to entertain, a pet park to walk your dog, along with two spas to enjoy after a long day. Eleve apartments brings green living to Glendale!