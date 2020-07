Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym game room green community pool pool table bike storage hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car charging courtyard internet access key fob access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Get the swagger you love with the walk-ability you expect. Introducing The Harrison - brand new studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Glendale, CA with a boutique ambiance that keeps pace with busy lifestyles and uncompromising tastes. This friendly and intimate community offers a true sense of connection and a real chance to get to know your neighbors in a relaxed setting. This is where old school inspiration meets a new school approach to life. At home, you'll appreciate spacious and modern residences ideal for entertaining as well as chilling out. Enjoy curated events, exclusive programming, and day to night amenities that include a rooftop terrace with incredible views of the city, onsite fully equipped fitness center, resort-inspired pool & spa, onsite CVS Pharmacy and much more. A few steps from your door, discover major shopping and ...