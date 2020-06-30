All apartments in Glendale
2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard

2656 Glenoaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2656 Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming two-story Monterey Colonial in the heart of Glenoaks Canyon. As you open the doors, you are welcomed to a turnkey home with a formal dining and living room. The living room has a beautiful fireplace that leads into the family room with windows overlooking the quaint street. The family room is adjacent to a breakfast area; connected to the nice spacious kitchen. The family room features an EPA certified Regency wood stove. The room opens out to a charming and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining. Home features 3 beds and 1 and ½ baths with all of the bedrooms upstairs. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are included as part of the lease. Walking distance to Glenoaks Park and the hiking trails at Lower Sholl Canyon Park. One of a kind home ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard have any available units?
2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard have?
Some of 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

