2656 E Glenoaks Boulevard

Charming two-story Monterey Colonial in the heart of Glenoaks Canyon. As you open the doors, you are welcomed to a turnkey home with a formal dining and living room. The living room has a beautiful fireplace that leads into the family room with windows overlooking the quaint street. The family room is adjacent to a breakfast area; connected to the nice spacious kitchen. The family room features an EPA certified Regency wood stove. The room opens out to a charming and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining. Home features 3 beds and 1 and ½ baths with all of the bedrooms upstairs. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are included as part of the lease. Walking distance to Glenoaks Park and the hiking trails at Lower Sholl Canyon Park. One of a kind home ready for move in.