Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

Legendary Glendale Luxury Residences is a boutique-sized intimate community of 80 residences filled with amenities, spaces and conveniences that make your life comfortable. Enjoy wide halls, open air elevator lobbies, and beautifully landscaped courtyards with casual seating, lounging and grilling areas, and fire pits. The pool and spa is designed for relaxation and exercise, and the deck is clad in decorator styled cabanas with cozy curtains. The fitness center is well-equipped with a view of the courtyard and lush greenery."The cherry on top" is truly on top. Our Legendary Glendale Skydeck is a space to behold and is an extension of your Legendary Glendale home.