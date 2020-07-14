All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Legendary Glendale

300 N Central Ave · (818) 210-3951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legendary Glendale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Legendary Glendale Luxury Residences is a boutique-sized intimate community of 80 residences filled with amenities, spaces and conveniences that make your life comfortable. Enjoy wide halls, open air elevator lobbies, and beautifully landscaped courtyards with casual seating, lounging and grilling areas, and fire pits. The pool and spa is designed for relaxation and exercise, and the deck is clad in decorator styled cabanas with cozy curtains. The fitness center is well-equipped with a view of the courtyard and lush greenery."The cherry on top" is truly on top. Our Legendary Glendale Skydeck is a space to behold and is an extension of your Legendary Glendale home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: 500$ (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom), $1000 (3 bedroom) -- On approved credited
Move-in Fees: $120 move in/out fee, $250 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $40 storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legendary Glendale have any available units?
Legendary Glendale has 3 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Legendary Glendale have?
Some of Legendary Glendale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legendary Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
Legendary Glendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legendary Glendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Legendary Glendale is pet friendly.
Does Legendary Glendale offer parking?
Yes, Legendary Glendale offers parking.
Does Legendary Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legendary Glendale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legendary Glendale have a pool?
Yes, Legendary Glendale has a pool.
Does Legendary Glendale have accessible units?
Yes, Legendary Glendale has accessible units.
Does Legendary Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legendary Glendale has units with dishwashers.
