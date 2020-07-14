Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legendary Glendale.
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Legendary Glendale Luxury Residences is a boutique-sized intimate community of 80 residences filled with amenities, spaces and conveniences that make your life comfortable. Enjoy wide halls, open air elevator lobbies, and beautifully landscaped courtyards with casual seating, lounging and grilling areas, and fire pits. The pool and spa is designed for relaxation and exercise, and the deck is clad in decorator styled cabanas with cozy curtains. The fitness center is well-equipped with a view of the courtyard and lush greenery."The cherry on top" is truly on top. Our Legendary Glendale Skydeck is a space to behold and is an extension of your Legendary Glendale home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)