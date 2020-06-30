All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1521 Stanley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1521 Stanley Way
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1521 Stanley Way

1521 Stanley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1521 Stanley Way, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 2-Car Garage - Lovely remodeled interior with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Newly redone bathrooms with tile shower enclosures and new vanity sinks. The fridge, stove, and dishwasher are included, with washer & dryer hookups. Central heat and air conditioning, new paint and carpet. Private back patio area. Gardener included in rent!

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

1521 Stanley Way
Escondido, CA 92027

-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-Renter's insurance is required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Stanley Way have any available units?
1521 Stanley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Stanley Way have?
Some of 1521 Stanley Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Stanley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Stanley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Stanley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Stanley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1521 Stanley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Stanley Way offers parking.
Does 1521 Stanley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Stanley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Stanley Way have a pool?
No, 1521 Stanley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Stanley Way have accessible units?
No, 1521 Stanley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Stanley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Stanley Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College