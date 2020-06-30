Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 2-Car Garage - Lovely remodeled interior with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Newly redone bathrooms with tile shower enclosures and new vanity sinks. The fridge, stove, and dishwasher are included, with washer & dryer hookups. Central heat and air conditioning, new paint and carpet. Private back patio area. Gardener included in rent!



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



homesmanagement.net/vacancies/



1521 Stanley Way

Escondido, CA 92027



-No pets

-No Subletting or Co-Signers

-Renter's insurance is required



(RLNE5210184)