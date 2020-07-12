/
Central Escondido
177 Apartments for rent in Central Escondido, Escondido, CA
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard.
1130 N Broadway Unit B
1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
147 W W 7Th Ave
147 W 7th Ave, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 147 W W 7Th Ave in Escondido. View photos, descriptions and more!
1060 W Lincoln Avenue
1060 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Remodeled 2 Bedroom Single Story Home in Escondido** Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home with 1 bathrooms. This home has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with brand new cabinetry and granite counter tops.
1051 Rock Springs Rd 238
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
858 sqft
Unit 238 Available 08/19/20 Beautiful Condo For Rent Near To Highway 15 and 78 - Property Id: 305742 Upstairs unit with balcony and vaulted ceilings. Beautiful engineered granite and upgraded kitchen cabinets w/ maple finish.
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
900 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.
347 W Citracado Parkway #14 TPO
347 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1538 sqft
South Escondido 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home - Spacious, bright and airy 3 story 3 bedroom 3 full baths 1 half bath, town home in South Escondido. New laminate flooring throughout and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms..
864 N. Rose Street
864 North Rose Street, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1686 sqft
864 N.
1898 Matin Circle #189
1898 Matin Circle, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1004 sqft
1898 Matin Circle #189 Available 08/05/20 Fabulous Upgraded Condo in the Ambiance community of San Marcos - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Located in the park-like Ambiance community, this former model home boasts many upgrades:
440 W Citracado
440 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1008 sqft
1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. Av 8/10 This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer.
2516 South Escondido Boulevard - 1010
2516 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1408 sqft
Brand new 3 Bed / 3.5 Bathroom condo in Escondido. Brand new construction with one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. Condo comes with a 2 Car attached garage and washer in dryer in the unit.
