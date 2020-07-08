All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like Elan Felicita Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
Elan Felicita Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan Felicita Creek

Open Now until 5pm
301 W Vermont Ave · (760) 472-5449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 828 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Felicita Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Elan Felicita Creek Apartment Homes for rent in Escondido, CA is located in what is known as the "Hidden Valley". The breathtaking community blends small-town friendliness with big-city excitement and thrills. The community is minutes from rich history, culture centers and world class performances, as well as other internationally-renowned artist attractions. Whether you want to play a challenging round of golf, hike in scenic preserves, or bike down ranch or pine-covered mountains, your possibilities are endless.The gated community has newly remodeled one and two bedrooms with fully equipped kitchens, featuring vaulted ceilings, beautiful crown molding, arched windows, extensive private balconies and patios, spacious walk-in closets, cottage blinds, and covered parking. For your enjoyment, we have a hi-tech fitness center, sparkling pool and relaxing spa, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Felicita Creek welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.We are conveniently located east of Interstate 15 and minutes from Highway 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield North County Fair, which offers three stories of big name retailers, visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Escondido History Center at Grape Day Park, Stone Brewery, and World Bistro & Gardens, or explore a wide variety of restaurants and Four Diamond Hotel Casinos. Come and experience quality living at Eln Felicita Creek. You may never want to leave home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Felicita Creek have any available units?
Elan Felicita Creek has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Felicita Creek have?
Some of Elan Felicita Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Felicita Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Felicita Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Felicita Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Felicita Creek is pet friendly.
Does Elan Felicita Creek offer parking?
Yes, Elan Felicita Creek offers parking.
Does Elan Felicita Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Felicita Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Felicita Creek have a pool?
Yes, Elan Felicita Creek has a pool.
Does Elan Felicita Creek have accessible units?
No, Elan Felicita Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Felicita Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Felicita Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elan Felicita Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity