/
/
/
kit carson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
186 Apartments for rent in Kit Carson, Escondido, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
347 W Citracado Parkway #14 TPO
347 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1538 sqft
South Escondido 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home - Spacious, bright and airy 3 story 3 bedroom 3 full baths 1 half bath, town home in South Escondido. New laminate flooring throughout and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms..
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3827 Wildrose Glen
3827 Wildrose Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
3br 3ba 2 story 2200sf single home located at desirable Sonata community of Southeast Escondido.Very quiet neighborhood with HOA. Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Escondido.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
440 W Citracado
440 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1008 sqft
1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. Av 8/10 This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3925 Summer Way
3925 Summer Way, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2117 sqft
Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2516 South Escondido Boulevard - 1010
2516 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1408 sqft
Brand new 3 Bed / 3.5 Bathroom condo in Escondido. Brand new construction with one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. Condo comes with a 2 Car attached garage and washer in dryer in the unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1775 S Maple St
1775 South Maple Street, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
825 sqft
Renovated 2 Br / 2 Ba detached home with patio yard on cul-de-sac in South Escondido. Home features renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Kit Carson
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119
18761 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1861 sqft
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
147 W W 7Th Ave
147 W 7th Ave, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 147 W W 7Th Ave in Escondido. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Kit Carson
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
18 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
99 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 03:14pm
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:33am
12 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1314 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CARancho Santa Fe, CARamona, CALake San Marcos, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CA