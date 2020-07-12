/
midway
122 Apartments for rent in Midway, Escondido, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
716 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2012 E Mission Ave 19
2012 East Mission Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
910 sqft
Large condo with 2 dedicate carport parking - Property Id: 305757 Property Attributes * Large condo for rent * 2 bedrooms * 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41
2135 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
864 N. Rose Street
864 North Rose Street, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1686 sqft
864 N.
Results within 1 mile of Midway
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2436 Carroll Lane
2436 Carroll Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2200 sqft
Spacious 2-story home with beautiful views! - Beautiful two-story custom home on one acre nestled in quiet rural Escondido area. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1130 N Broadway Unit B
1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
Results within 5 miles of Midway
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
27 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
99 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,084
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
