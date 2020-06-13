167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Escondido that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Felicita
32 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Felicita
24 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Central Escondido
104 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Escondido
22 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Escondido
10 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Central Escondido
3 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
East Grove
11 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated November 30 at 06:53pm
Jesmond Dene
5 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Garage, fireplace, ceiling fans walk-in-closets and plank flooring. Community amenities include pool, spa, parking, tennis courts and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Near California State University San Marcos.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainers backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
870 sqft
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114 2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1040 E Washington Ave 34
1040 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
865 sqft
Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - 2 Parking Spaces! - Property Id: 298051 1 BED/1 BATH, 865 SqFt Condo! - Third Floor Condo, Community Elevator - 2 Assigned Parking (1 Carport, 1 Space) - Fireplace - Central A/C - New

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midway
1 Unit Available
2177 Pueblo Glen
2177 Pueblo Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
917 W Lincoln Ave
917 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1326 sqft
Brand New Townhomes in Escondido! - Property Id: 221958 ***ONE MONTH FREE! on a 13 month lease*** Brand New construction in the City of Escondido minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 78. These luxury townhome style apartments offer 3Bed/2.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1130 N Broadway Unit B
1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 Grape St
1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking
City Guide for Escondido, CA

"The Road to Escondido" is a Grammy-winning blues album by Eric Clapton and J.J. Cale that tips its hat to the city where the two artists have crossed paths.

Escondido sits in a shallow valley hemmed by rocky hills in the heart of northern San Diego County. A hundred miles south of Los Angeles and 30 miles north of San Diego, it is home to over 143,000 people across an elongated area of 37 square miles. But first, you need to find an apartment up in the hills, by the lake, in golf central, or in downtown? Decisions, decisions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Escondido, CA

Finding an apartment in Escondido that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

