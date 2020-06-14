70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
646 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Felicita
31 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
759 sqft
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
North Broadway
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
743 sqft
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Escondido
20 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
910 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Central Escondido
3 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
645 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
616 sqft
A modern community with plenty of interior upgrades. On-site BBQ area, on-site management, and assigned parking. Units have a private balcony or patio. Several floor plans and buildings to choose from. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Central Escondido
104 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
715 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Felicita
25 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
810 sqft
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated November 30 at 06:53pm
Jesmond Dene
5 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
645 sqft
Garage, fireplace, ceiling fans walk-in-closets and plank flooring. Community amenities include pool, spa, parking, tennis courts and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Near California State University San Marcos.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1040 E Washington Ave 34
1040 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
865 sqft
Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - 2 Parking Spaces! - Property Id: 298051 1 BED/1 BATH, 865 SqFt Condo! - Third Floor Condo, Community Elevator - 2 Assigned Parking (1 Carport, 1 Space) - Fireplace - Central A/C - New
Results within 1 mile of Escondido

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 Woodland Parkway - 215
202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
651 sqft
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher
Results within 5 miles of Escondido
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
703 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:13pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
741 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Escondido rents held steady over the past month

Escondido rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,879 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Escondido, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have increased marginally in Escondido, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,879 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Escondido.
    • While Escondido's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

