170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

23 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
5 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
27 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
4 Units Available
North Broadway
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
5 Units Available
East Grove
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
4 Units Available
Central Escondido
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
2 Units Available
Kit Carson
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
99 Units Available
Central Escondido
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
11 Units Available
Central Escondido
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
18 Units Available
Felicita
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
12 Units Available
Kit Carson
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Midway
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
2 Units Available
Midway
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
716 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
13 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
2 Units Available
North Broadway
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
4 Units Available
Country Club
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
900 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.

1 Unit Available
Country Club
1749 Foxfire Court
1749 Foxfire Court, Escondido, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2428 sqft
1749 Foxfire Court Available 07/31/20 Attractive 2 Story 4BR 3BA Home.Solar Electric. Laminate Wood. Custom Kitchen. 3 Car Garage. - Inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on corner lot, low-traffic cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
Midway
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41
2135 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.

1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3827 Wildrose Glen
3827 Wildrose Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
3br 3ba 2 story 2200sf single home located at desirable Sonata community of Southeast Escondido.Very quiet neighborhood with HOA. Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Escondido.

1 Unit Available
Central Escondido
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard.

1 Unit Available
Central Escondido
1130 N Broadway Unit B
1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
14 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
2 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,084
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 Unit Available
1898 Matin Circle #189
1898 Matin Circle, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1004 sqft
1898 Matin Circle #189 Available 08/05/20 Fabulous Upgraded Condo in the Ambiance community of San Marcos - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Located in the park-like Ambiance community, this former model home boasts many upgrades:
Rent Report
Escondido

July 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Escondido rents increased over the past month

Escondido rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,449 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,880 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Escondido over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have fallen slightly in Escondido, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,880 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Escondido fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

