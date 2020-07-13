All apartments in Escondido
Elan River Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan River Village

Open Now until 5pm
1845 N Broadway · (760) 691-2068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan River Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Elan River Village Apartment Homes for rent in Escondido, CA is located in the desirable North Escondido. The community is alongside a serene wooded bank and quiet creek side setting. The community is minutes from rich history, culture centers, and world class performances, as well as other internationally-renowned artist attractions. Whether you what to play a challenging round of golf, hike in scenic preserves, or bike down ranch or pine-covered mountains, your possibilities are endless.The community has beautifully upgraded units with well equipped kitchens, breakfast bar, wood burning fireplace, custom window coverings, updated lighting & ceiling fan, floor to ceiling linen closet, and extensive balconies and patios. The community also boasts a sparkling pool & relaxing spa, clubhouse with pool table and kitchen, playground and BBQ area, fitness center, tennis court, private garages and covered parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan River Village welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.We are conveniently located east of Interstate 15 and minutes from Highway 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield North County Fair, which offers three stories of big name retailers, visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Escondido History Center at Grape Day Park, Stone Brewery, and World Bistro & Gardens, or explore a wide variety of restaurants and Four Diamond Hotel Casinos. Come and experience quality living at Elan River Village. You may never want to leave home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan River Village have any available units?
Elan River Village has 4 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan River Village have?
Some of Elan River Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan River Village currently offering any rent specials?
Elan River Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan River Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan River Village is pet friendly.
Does Elan River Village offer parking?
Yes, Elan River Village offers parking.
Does Elan River Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan River Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan River Village have a pool?
Yes, Elan River Village has a pool.
Does Elan River Village have accessible units?
No, Elan River Village does not have accessible units.
Does Elan River Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan River Village has units with dishwashers.
