Apartment List
/
CA
/
escondido
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midway
19 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Felicita
24 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Kit Carson
13 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Central Escondido
104 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central Escondido
22 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Escondido
10 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Felicita
30 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Broadway
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with plenty of interior upgrades. On-site BBQ area, on-site management, and assigned parking. Units have a private balcony or patio. Several floor plans and buildings to choose from. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated November 30 at 06:53pm
Jesmond Dene
5 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Garage, fireplace, ceiling fans walk-in-closets and plank flooring. Community amenities include pool, spa, parking, tennis courts and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Near California State University San Marcos.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
870 sqft
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114 2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1040 E Washington Ave 34
1040 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
865 sqft
Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - 2 Parking Spaces! - Property Id: 298051 1 BED/1 BATH, 865 SqFt Condo! - Third Floor Condo, Community Elevator - 2 Assigned Parking (1 Carport, 1 Space) - Fireplace - Central A/C - New

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
735 E. 2nd Street Unit C
735 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
870 sqft
Remodeled 2/1 Upper Unit Escondido - Beautifully remodeled upper level apartment. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms, new paint, balcony and laundry hookups. Carport and fenced yard shared with lower unit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
2177 Pueblo Glen
2177 Pueblo Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
917 W Lincoln Ave
917 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1326 sqft
Brand New Townhomes in Escondido! - Property Id: 221958 ***ONE MONTH FREE! on a 13 month lease*** Brand New construction in the City of Escondido minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 78. These luxury townhome style apartments offer 3Bed/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1030 E Washington Ave #119
1030 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1178 sqft
Centrally Located, Gated Community 2 bedroom Condo, Upgraded Kitchen!! - Welcome home to this centrally located, well maintained gated community in Escondido! With quick access to shopping, schools, and parks, this condo is a hidden gem in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
525 N Beech St #24
525 North Beech Street, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
954 sqft
525 N Beech St #24 Available 06/17/20 Wonderful 2 Bedroom Condo Coming Soon.! - Wonderful 2BR/2BA condo in the middle of plenty of shopping and tucked away on a cul-de-sac street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
1775 S Maple St
1775 South Maple Street, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
Renovated 2 Br/1 Ba apartment with private yard on cul-de-sac in South Escondido. Home features renovated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private and picturesque backyard with shaded patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
616 E 17Th Ave
616 East Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1480 sqft
Lovely updated home in desirable Southeast Escondido. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and new cabinetry. New A/C unit. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and nice size closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Escondido, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Escondido renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEscondido 3 BedroomsEscondido Accessible ApartmentsEscondido Apartments with Balcony
Escondido Apartments with GarageEscondido Apartments with GymEscondido Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEscondido Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEscondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Apartments with Washer-DryerEscondido Cheap PlacesEscondido Dog Friendly ApartmentsEscondido Furnished ApartmentsEscondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College