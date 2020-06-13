23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Central Escondido
22 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Results within 5 miles of Escondido
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:30pm
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Results within 10 miles of Escondido
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
6 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,871
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104
9362 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
927 sqft
Beautiful 2 bd/ 2 bth Condo in Rancho Penasquitos! - Welcome to your new apartment home in Rancho Penasquitos! This unit is located in the Casablanca complex.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
11436 Ballybunion Square
11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1793 sqft
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
9949 Azuaga St
9949 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
833 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rancho Penasquitos.

June 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Escondido rents held steady over the past month

Escondido rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,879 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Escondido, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have increased marginally in Escondido, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,879 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Escondido.
    • While Escondido's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

