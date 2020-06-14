Apartment List
171 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA with garage

Escondido apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Central Escondido
20 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
Central Escondido
3 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated November 30 at 06:53pm
Jesmond Dene
5 Units Available
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainers backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midway
1 Unit Available
2177 Pueblo Glen
2177 Pueblo Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
917 W Lincoln Ave
917 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1326 sqft
Brand New Townhomes in Escondido! - Property Id: 221958 ***ONE MONTH FREE! on a 13 month lease*** Brand New construction in the City of Escondido minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 78. These luxury townhome style apartments offer 3Bed/2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1152 E Grand Ave
1152 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
2020 Renovation Complete Brand new floors, baseboards paint, walkway and much more!! Working on finishing touches. 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Escondido.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
616 E 17Th Ave
616 East Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1480 sqft
Lovely updated home in desirable Southeast Escondido. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and new cabinetry. New A/C unit. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and nice size closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
3925 Summer Way
3925 Summer Way, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2117 sqft
Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
2516 South Escondido Boulevard - 1010
2516 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1408 sqft
Brand new 3 Bed / 3.5 Bathroom condo in Escondido. Brand new construction with one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. Condo comes with a 2 Car attached garage and washer in dryer in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Escondido
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 Grape St
1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
772 Calle De Soto
772 Calle De Soto, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3230 sqft
Beautiful Home with plenty of living space. Over 3200 SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Bonus Room, Huge master with walk in Closets. Gourmet kitchen with Dual Oven & formal dining/family room. Large backyard to play. Central Heat & Dual Zone AC.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1670 Palomar Drive
1670 Palomar Drive, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1873 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1873 SqFt, with a 3-car garage, high ceilings, an open floor plan. Great turf backyard for entertaining or relaxing.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1072 Grape St
1072 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
13004 Bridlewood Ln.
13004 Bridlewood Lane, San Diego County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
4473 sqft
Big 5 bedrooms house on 3.43 Acres. Privacy and awesome views. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, huge family room, 2 fireplaces. High quality ceramic floors downstairs and berber carpet upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Escondido
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
City Guide for Escondido, CA

"The Road to Escondido" is a Grammy-winning blues album by Eric Clapton and J.J. Cale that tips its hat to the city where the two artists have crossed paths.

Escondido sits in a shallow valley hemmed by rocky hills in the heart of northern San Diego County. A hundred miles south of Los Angeles and 30 miles north of San Diego, it is home to over 143,000 people across an elongated area of 37 square miles. But first, you need to find an apartment up in the hills, by the lake, in golf central, or in downtown? Decisions, decisions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Escondido, CA

Escondido apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

