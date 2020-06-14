Apartment List
/
CA
/
escondido
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Escondido renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Felicita
25 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Midway
3 Units Available
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Felicita
32 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Escondido
104 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Escondido
20 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
616 E 17Th Ave
616 East Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1480 sqft
Lovely updated home in desirable Southeast Escondido. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and new cabinetry. New A/C unit. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and nice size closet.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1130 N Broadway Unit B
1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
Results within 1 mile of Escondido
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Results within 5 miles of Escondido
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,906
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:29pm
Rancho Bernardo
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
16926 Blue Shadows Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836 Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway. virtual tour: http://sdaerialmedia.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17456 Fairlie Rd
17456 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1209 sqft
17456 Fairlie Rd Available 06/19/20 Updated 2Bed/ 2Bath Condo In Rancho Bernardo Includes:Garage/Cable/Water/Trash! - Large single level condo in RB w/ 1 Car Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
16304 Avenida Nobleza
16304 Avenida Nobleza, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1934 sqft
16304 Avenida Nobleza Available 07/07/20 Sophisticated, Newly Remodeled House in Rancho Bernardo!!! - Stylishly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12126 Bajada Road
12126 Bajada Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR Single Story Home in Rancho Bernardo With Mountain Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1289 Holmgrove Drive
1289 Holmgrove Drive, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3502 sqft
Exceptional view property located near the end of the cul-de-sac in the Atherton neighborhood of San Elijo Hills. Open mountain, coastal and community views! 4 bedrooms + loft/ 4 baths (including entry level bed/bath).
City Guide for Escondido, CA

"The Road to Escondido" is a Grammy-winning blues album by Eric Clapton and J.J. Cale that tips its hat to the city where the two artists have crossed paths.

Escondido sits in a shallow valley hemmed by rocky hills in the heart of northern San Diego County. A hundred miles south of Los Angeles and 30 miles north of San Diego, it is home to over 143,000 people across an elongated area of 37 square miles. But first, you need to find an apartment up in the hills, by the lake, in golf central, or in downtown? Decisions, decisions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Escondido, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Escondido renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEscondido 3 BedroomsEscondido Accessible ApartmentsEscondido Apartments with Balcony
Escondido Apartments with GarageEscondido Apartments with GymEscondido Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEscondido Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEscondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Apartments with Washer-DryerEscondido Cheap PlacesEscondido Dog Friendly ApartmentsEscondido Furnished ApartmentsEscondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College