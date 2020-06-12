Apartment List
/
CA
/
escondido
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Escondido
10 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Central Escondido
105 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
East Grove
11 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Kit Carson
13 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2076 Fuerte Lane
2076 Fuerte Lane, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2876 sqft
2076 Fuerte Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO! FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
453 CORNWALL GLEN
453 Cornwall Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1955 sqft
453 CORNWALL GLEN Available 06/15/20 3 beds/ 2.5 baths house 1,955 sqft - (RLNE5849249)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
2177 Pueblo Glen
2177 Pueblo Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
917 W Lincoln Ave
917 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1326 sqft
Brand New Townhomes in Escondido! - Property Id: 221958 ***ONE MONTH FREE! on a 13 month lease*** Brand New construction in the City of Escondido minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 78. These luxury townhome style apartments offer 3Bed/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
514 W. 10th Ave
514 West Tenth Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1260 sqft
Recently Renovated 3 Bed 2 bath home in Escondido - This home has been completely renovated and boasts a beautiful modern kitchen with eat-in area and an open living-dining room concept making it great for family dinners, lounging and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
213 Royal Glen #306
213 Royal Gln, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1528 sqft
213 Royal Glen #306 Available 07/15/20 Urban living in this Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome. - This gorgeous 3 bed/3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
616 E 17Th Ave
616 East Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1480 sqft
Lovely updated home in desirable Southeast Escondido. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and new cabinetry. New A/C unit. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and nice size closet.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
2516 South Escondido Boulevard - 1010
2516 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1408 sqft
Brand new 3 Bed / 3.5 Bathroom condo in Escondido. Brand new construction with one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. Condo comes with a 2 Car attached garage and washer in dryer in the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
147 W W 7Th Ave
147 W 7th Ave, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 147 W W 7Th Ave in Escondido. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Escondido
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
16 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 Grape St
1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
772 Calle De Soto
772 Calle De Soto, San Marcos, CA
Beautiful Home with plenty of living space. Over 3200 SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Bonus Room, Huge master with walk in Closets. Gourmet kitchen with Dual Oven & formal dining/family room. Large backyard to play. Central Heat & Dual Zone AC.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1670 Palomar Drive
1670 Palomar Drive, San Marcos, CA
Beautiful corner lot home. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1873 SqFt, with a 3-car garage, high ceilings, an open floor plan. Great turf backyard for entertaining or relaxing.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1072 Grape St
1072 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
13004 Bridlewood Ln.
13004 Bridlewood Lane, San Diego County, CA
Big 5 bedrooms house on 3.43 Acres. Privacy and awesome views. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, huge family room, 2 fireplaces. High quality ceramic floors downstairs and berber carpet upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Escondido
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.

June 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Escondido rents held steady over the past month

Escondido rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,879 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Escondido, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have increased marginally in Escondido, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,879 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Escondido.
    • While Escondido's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEscondido 3 BedroomsEscondido Accessible ApartmentsEscondido Apartments with Balcony
    Escondido Apartments with GarageEscondido Apartments with GymEscondido Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEscondido Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEscondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
    Escondido Apartments with Washer-DryerEscondido Cheap PlacesEscondido Dog Friendly ApartmentsEscondido Furnished ApartmentsEscondido Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
    Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
    Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central EscondidoMidway
    North Broadway
    Kit Carson

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
    Irvine Valley College