Hidden Cove Apartments

910 Del Dios Hwy · (760) 638-5764
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 249 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 193 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 045 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Hidden Cove Apartments in Escondido, CA 92029 features private patio/balconies with mountain views, remodeled kitchens with new energy efficient GE appliances, new counters and new cabinets. Smoke free apartment homes also have remodeled baths with new cabinets and counters, dining room and ceiling fan. Some homes have an extra storage area, new appliances and walk in closets. Smart home technology in every home! Three heated pools, hot tubs, fitness center, playground, on site recycling, picnic area and poolside stainless grills. Pet friendly, gated apartments walkable to the Escondido Promenade. Just off I 15, 30 minutes north of San Diego. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $500-$750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $55
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Ample street parking for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking is available for residents in our gated parking lot. Permit and gate remote given for each vehicle. Covered lot, assigned: $35/month. Assigned spaces or assigned covered carports available to rent. Residents may rent as many carports as needed on a monthly basis.
Storage Details: Extra storage available on patio/balcony area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Cove Apartments have any available units?
Hidden Cove Apartments has 27 units available starting at $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Cove Apartments have?
Some of Hidden Cove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Cove Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Hidden Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Hidden Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Cove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does Hidden Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hidden Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
