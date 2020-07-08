Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub parking 24hr maintenance carport courtyard fire pit internet access

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Hidden Cove Apartments in Escondido, CA 92029 features private patio/balconies with mountain views, remodeled kitchens with new energy efficient GE appliances, new counters and new cabinets. Smoke free apartment homes also have remodeled baths with new cabinets and counters, dining room and ceiling fan. Some homes have an extra storage area, new appliances and walk in closets. Smart home technology in every home! Three heated pools, hot tubs, fitness center, playground, on site recycling, picnic area and poolside stainless grills. Pet friendly, gated apartments walkable to the Escondido Promenade. Just off I 15, 30 minutes north of San Diego. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.