Apartment List
/
CA
/
escondido
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Kit Carson
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Central Escondido
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
North Broadway
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
North Broadway
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
98 Units Available
Central Escondido
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Felicita
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
7 Units Available
Country Club
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
900 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
347 W Citracado Parkway #14 TPO
347 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1538 sqft
South Escondido 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home - Spacious, bright and airy 3 story 3 bedroom 3 full baths 1 half bath, town home in South Escondido. New laminate flooring throughout and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms..

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midway
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41
2135 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Midway
864 N. Rose Street
864 North Rose Street, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1686 sqft
864 N.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3827 Wildrose Glen
3827 Wildrose Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
3br 3ba 2 story 2200sf single home located at desirable Sonata community of Southeast Escondido.Very quiet neighborhood with HOA. Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Escondido.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Escondido
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
440 W Citracado
440 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1008 sqft
1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. Av 8/10 This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3925 Summer Way
3925 Summer Way, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2117 sqft
Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
2516 South Escondido Boulevard - 1010
2516 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1408 sqft
Brand new 3 Bed / 3.5 Bathroom condo in Escondido. Brand new construction with one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom. Condo comes with a 2 Car attached garage and washer in dryer in the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Escondido
147 W W 7Th Ave
147 W 7th Ave, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 147 W W 7Th Ave in Escondido. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
1775 S Maple St
1775 South Maple Street, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
825 sqft
Renovated 2 Br / 2 Ba detached home with patio yard on cul-de-sac in South Escondido. Home features renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Escondido
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1072 Grape St
1072 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
906 Mira Lago Way
906 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1725 sqft
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in San Marcos within the Crescent Court Community featuring approximately 1,725 SF of living space over two levels.

July 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Escondido rents increased over the past month

Escondido rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,449 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,880 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Escondido over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have fallen slightly in Escondido, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,880 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Escondido fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEscondido 3 BedroomsEscondido Accessible ApartmentsEscondido Apartments with Balcony
    Escondido Apartments with GarageEscondido Apartments with GymEscondido Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEscondido Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEscondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
    Escondido Apartments with Washer-DryerEscondido Cheap PlacesEscondido Dog Friendly ApartmentsEscondido Furnished ApartmentsEscondido Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
    Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
    Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central EscondidoMidway
    North Broadway
    Kit Carson

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
    Irvine Valley College