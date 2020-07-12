Apartment List
279 Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Escondido apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
North Broadway
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
East Grove
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Central Escondido
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Kit Carson
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
99 Units Available
Central Escondido
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Central Escondido
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Felicita
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Kit Carson
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Midway
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Midway
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
716 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
North Broadway
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Country Club
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
900 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available just off Highway 15. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry, and balcony or patio vistas. Pool, gym, tennis court and hot tub on-site. Carport parking available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1749 Foxfire Court
1749 Foxfire Court, Escondido, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2428 sqft
1749 Foxfire Court Available 07/31/20 Attractive 2 Story 4BR 3BA Home.Solar Electric. Laminate Wood. Custom Kitchen. 3 Car Garage. - Inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on corner lot, low-traffic cul-de-sac.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midway
2012 E Mission Ave 19
2012 East Mission Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
910 sqft
Large condo with 2 dedicate carport parking - Property Id: 305757 Property Attributes * Large condo for rent * 2 bedrooms * 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
347 W Citracado Parkway #14 TPO
347 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1538 sqft
South Escondido 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home - Spacious, bright and airy 3 story 3 bedroom 3 full baths 1 half bath, town home in South Escondido. New laminate flooring throughout and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms..

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midway
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41
2135 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3827 Wildrose Glen
3827 Wildrose Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
3br 3ba 2 story 2200sf single home located at desirable Sonata community of Southeast Escondido.Very quiet neighborhood with HOA. Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Escondido.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Escondido
471 Adams Ave
471 Adams Avenue, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1234 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming Three Bedrooms/One Bathroom Upgraded Home on Cul-de-sac in Escondido. Lovely upgraded gem with an entertainer’s backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3925 Summer Way
3925 Summer Way, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2117 sqft
Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Escondido
1130 N Broadway Unit B
1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
City Guide for Escondido, CA

"The Road to Escondido" is a Grammy-winning blues album by Eric Clapton and J.J. Cale that tips its hat to the city where the two artists have crossed paths.

Escondido sits in a shallow valley hemmed by rocky hills in the heart of northern San Diego County. A hundred miles south of Los Angeles and 30 miles north of San Diego, it is home to over 143,000 people across an elongated area of 37 square miles. But first, you need to find an apartment up in the hills, by the lake, in golf central, or in downtown? Decisions, decisions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Escondido, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Escondido apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

