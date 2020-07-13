All apartments in Escondido
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Alta Vista

Open Now until 6pm
1245 Morning View Dr · (760) 232-4758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in special! Up to $500 off on select units. Call for more details.
Location

1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 163 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alta Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
Welcome to Southern California living at Alta Vista Apartment Homes. Nestled into the hills of Escondido in beautiful Northern San Diego County, Alta Vista boasts beautifully landscaped grounds with panoramic views. Every one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer generous amenities and breathtaking views. Newly remodeled apartment homes have been cleverly crafted with modern kitchens, breakfast bars, pantries, private patios and balconies, in-home washers and dryers, and an abundance of closet and storage space. At Alta Vista you’ll enjoy relaxing on the expansive sundeck beside the pool, sit in the shade in a private cabana, unwinding in the spa after a long day, gathering with friends at the barbecue and picnic area, or getting in your morning workout in the state of the art fully-equipped fitness center. Even pets can enjoy life at Alta Vista, which features plenty of landscaped pet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedrooms: $500; 2 bedrooms: $600; 3 bedrooms: $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: (1st) $60; (2nd) $55
Cats
deposit: $550
rent: (1st) $45; (2nd) $40
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alta Vista have any available units?
Alta Vista has 5 units available starting at $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Alta Vista have?
Some of Alta Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Alta Vista is offering the following rent specials: Move-in special! Up to $500 off on select units. Call for more details.
Is Alta Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Alta Vista is pet friendly.
Does Alta Vista offer parking?
Yes, Alta Vista offers parking.
Does Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alta Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alta Vista have a pool?
Yes, Alta Vista has a pool.
Does Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.
