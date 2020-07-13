Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments nest technology online portal

Welcome to Southern California living at Alta Vista Apartment Homes. Nestled into the hills of Escondido in beautiful Northern San Diego County, Alta Vista boasts beautifully landscaped grounds with panoramic views. Every one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer generous amenities and breathtaking views. Newly remodeled apartment homes have been cleverly crafted with modern kitchens, breakfast bars, pantries, private patios and balconies, in-home washers and dryers, and an abundance of closet and storage space. At Alta Vista you’ll enjoy relaxing on the expansive sundeck beside the pool, sit in the shade in a private cabana, unwinding in the spa after a long day, gathering with friends at the barbecue and picnic area, or getting in your morning workout in the state of the art fully-equipped fitness center. Even pets can enjoy life at Alta Vista, which features plenty of landscaped pet areas.