Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse hot tub nest technology online portal playground

Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.00 for one and two bedrooms and $550 for three bedrooms. Wood burning fireplaces, central air/heat, open kitchens with breakfast bar.